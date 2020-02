The seventh annual match is at Liberty State Park on May 31.

A host of stars are slated to attend the seventh annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on May 31.

Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Chastain and Zosia Mamet are among those exepected to watch the match, amNewYork has confirmed. Busy Philipps, Charlotte Ronson and Yigal Azrouel are also on the guest list. The annual event, hosted by polo champ Nacho Figueras, always attracts big celebs, but tickets are also available to the pubilc.