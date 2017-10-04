All Mariah Carey wants this Christmas is to take her holiday tour on the road.

The Christmas Queen is spreading the spirit of the season around the world this winter, instead of staying put with her typical Beacon Theatre run.

Though Carey ended the 2016 holiday season with an unexpected Times Square New Year’s Eve lip-syncing debacle, the singer, 47, is ready to slip back into her revealing, glittery dresses. The “All I Want for Christmas is You” tour kicks off Nov. 17 at The Colosseum at Caesars in Canada and includes stops in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Paris, France, and Manchester, England.

But don’t worry, the singer whose 1994 holiday album “Merry Christmas” just keeps on giving will bring the tour back to NYC for a four-night Beacon Theatre stay Nov. 27 to 28 and Dec. 4 to 5.

Tickets for her city shows are now on sale for fans who sign up for access to MariahCarey.com and will be up for grabs publicly Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and AXS Tickets.

She’ll tie the holiday season up in a silver bow right before Christmas on Dec. 22 in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace, where she performed during her two-year residency that wrapped up in July.

Since the release of her top holiday track, Carey has turned the concept of the hit into the subject of a children’s book, released in 2015, a holiday tour and a Hallmark Channel holiday flick, “A Christmas Melody.” She’ll also turn the children’s book into an animated film this holiday season. Carey’s album “Merry Christmas” has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide.