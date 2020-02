’90s flashback/coincidence! Former “Saved by the Bell” star Mark-Paul Gosselaar was spotted hanging out a new NYC lounge called The …

Former “Saved by the Bell” star Mark-Paul Gosselaar was spotted hanging out a new NYC lounge called The Attic, which fans of the show will recognize as the name of the club the gang snuck into with fake IDs in a 1991 episode.

This time around, Gosselaar was with “Franklin & Bash” co-star Breckin Meyer (not Slater and co.), ordering light bites and drinks, said a witness.