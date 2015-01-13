Marvel’s ‘Star Wars’ a powerful new force in comics

Everything you need to know about the new “Star Wars” comic.

It simply took the words “Star Wars” to convince Jason Aaron to sign on to his latest writing gig.

“That’s what talked me into it,” he says. “I didn’t have to know anything beyond ‘Star Wars.'”

The veteran writer of “Thor” and “Wolverine” is authoring the new “Star Wars” comic, debuting today, from Marvel, alongside artist John Cassaday.

“I grew up as a massive ‘Star Wars’ fan,” he says. “I never really let go of that.”

amNewYork spoke with Aaron, 41, about the comic.

What’s your earliest “Star Wars” memory?

I can remember seeing “Empire Strikes Back” in the theater. That’s probably my earliest memory. I’ve still got my Darth Vader action figure carrying case and all the toys. Now I can spread them all over my desk as work-related research, which is great.

What do people need to know to read this series?

All you really have to see is that original film. It’s just a matter of weeks after “Episode IV,” the original “Star Wars.” So as long as you’ve seen that one movie, you can jump right into this and get the same feeling as you did from that original film. I wanted it to feel like it’s 1978 and John Cassaday and I have been hired to do the comic as a direct sequel to the original movie.

How do you deal with writing for such a fanatical fanbase?

That’s kind of what I do on a daily basis, and have been doing for years now. It’s the same sort of thing working with Marvel. You’re dealing with characters that have been in continuous publication 50-60 years, have an incredibly devoted fanbase that knows the history of those characters inside and out. That’s the great thing about the job, and also the challenge of it — taking all that stuff that came before and putting a new twist on it.

Will this be a team book, or will certain characters be taking the lead?

I very much want this to be a team book, so even just in that very first issue, we get beats and big moments for every member of the cast: Luke, Han, Leia, Chewy, the droids, Vader — everybody has their moments.

Are all the Marvel “Star Wars” books connected?

Yeah, they’ll all tie in. They’re all part of the same Marvel “Star Wars” universe, especially the “Darth Vader” book and my book. … We very much want it to feel like a “Star Wars” line, and not just a random selection of books.

‘Star Wars’ No. 1 review

4 stars

Writer Jason Aaron and artist John Cassaday make a formidable team in this new relaunch of the “Star Wars” comics, set right after the end of “Episode IV: A New Hope.” Aaron deftly captures the voice and persona of these characters, and crafts a fun story very much in the spirit of the original films. Unfolding with a text scrawl, the story initially centers on Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in a covert operation. Cassaday’s artwork clearly tells the story while visually capturing all the familiar faces. Bring on issue 2!

More Marvel ‘Star Wars’

There’s lots more “Star Wars” comics and graphic novels coming up. Here are a few books to watch for:

‘Darth Vader’

Written by Kieron Gillen

Drawn by Salvador Larroca

The Dark Lord of the Sith lands his own ongoing series set after the end of “A New Hope,” coming out in February.

‘Princess Leia’

Written by Mark Waid

Drawn by Terry and Rachel Dodson

This 5-issue miniseries, debuting in March, offers a look at the princess who is dealing with the destruction of her home planet of Alderaan.

‘Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope’

Written by Roy Thomas

Drawn by Howard Chaykin

Colored by Chris Sotomayor

Marvel’s classic adaptation of the first “Star Wars” film has been newly recolored for this hardcover graphic novel, due out in May.