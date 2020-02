Stop … Dinner time!

Restaurant patrons got a blast from the past when MC Hammer had a late-night meal at Bodega Negra at the Dream Downtown recently.

He and two others sat down at 11:30 p.m. for a dinner that included tacos, salmon and corn salad.

Hammer wasn’t the only name in music there that night: On his way out around 1:30 a.m., the ’80s rapper ran into will.i.am, a spy said, and the two “chatted for a bit.”