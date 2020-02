The first public photo of Saint West is finally here.

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her nearly 3-month-old son on her website Monday in honor of her father Robert Kardashian’s birthday. Kardashian, who died in 2003, would have been 72.

“Today is my dad’s birthday. I know there’s nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all,” she wrote.

Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their second child on Dec. 5, 2015.