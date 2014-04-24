Meg Ryan cast as the mother in ‘How I Met Your Dad’: report

Meet the mom: Meg Ryan.

The “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff “How I Met Your Dad” has cast Meg Ryan to voice the narrator, a la Bob Saget in the original, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

Like Saget, Ryan won’t be seen on camera. The character is set to be named Sally (like her “When Harry Met Sally” character), and Ryan will narrate how she met the father of her children with the help of her friends, just as her first marriage is ending.

America’s sweetheart from the 1990s, Ryan is the latest big name to join the cast of “How I Met Your Dad.” Indie film darling Greta Gerwig will play present-day Sally, and Gerwig will also serve as a writer.

20th Century Fox had no comment about the casting. CBS will announce its fall pickups in May, and it’s likely that “How I Met Your Dad” will be on that list.