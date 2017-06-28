Michael Moore donates to Public Theater following ’Julius Caesar’ controversy

Filmmaker Michael Moore says he’s offering the Public Theater his support after “right-wing media attacked” the production company’s final week of “Julius Caesar” showings.

Moore tweeted Tuesday that he’ll be donating $10,000 worth of funds from his new Trump-targeted play, “The Terms of My Surrender,” to Shakespeare in the Park after two major sponsors — Delta and Bank of America — pulled funding due to backlash surrounding its politically themed production.

“I’m donating my total advance pay from my B’way show to Shakespeare in the Park after conservative media bullied Corp sponsors 2 pull out,” More tweeted.

“Julius Caesar,” which ran at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater May 23 through June 18, featured a scene in which a Trump-like Caesar was stabbed. In turn, the final weekend of its run was marked by protests and arrests.

“Right-wing media attacked free showings of Julius Caesar cause they said tone was ‘anti-Trump,’” Moore wrote in a second tweet. He posted a photo of a check written out to the Public Theater not long thereafter and called for theater-goers to donate themselves at thepublic.nyc/support. The Public Theater tweeted it was “overwhelmingly grateful” for Moore’s donation.

Moore has been working on a number of Trump-related projects since the president took office and is set to make his Broadway debut with his latest production Wednesday. Also in the works: A documentary titled “Fahrenheit 11/9” referencing the day Trump was declared President of the United States on Nov. 9.