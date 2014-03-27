Miley Cyrus worth study? Yes, says Skidmore College

But how much home twerk will she assign? Skidmore College will offer a course this summer on “The Sociology of …

Skidmore College will offer a course this summer on “The Sociology of Miley Cyrus: Race, Class, Gender, and Media,” taught by visiting assistant professor Carolyn Chernoff.

Chernoff, a sociologist who has also taught classes called “High School Onscreen” and “Youth Culture in and out of School,” told The Saratogian she conceived of a course devoted to the twerking star after receiving a positive response from students to her lecture, “The Rise and Fall of Miley Cyrus: Race, Class, Gender and Media.”

The once innocent and now provocative pop star is a useful lens through which to study “cultural conflict,” Chernoff said.