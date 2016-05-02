Misty Copeland, prima ballerina, has her own Barbie doll

For $29.95, you can have your very own prima ballerina.

Misty Copeland continues to transcend. Just a few months back, the American Ballet Theatre’s principal dancer became a work of art, recreating Edgar Degas’ famous ballerina portraits in a collaboration with MoMa and now the 33-year-old is a Barbie doll!

For $29.95, you can have your very own prima ballerina, dressed in the costume of “Firebird” — a ballet in which Copeland will star in later this month at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center.

Copeland — who last year made history when she became the American Ballet Theatre’s first African-American principal dancer — said in a press release Monday that playing make-believe with dolls as a child helped her visualize the dreams that have become a reality.

“I always dreamed of becoming an ABT ballerina and through Barbie I was able to play out those dreams early on,” Copeland said. “It’s an honor to be able to inspire the next generation of kids with my very own Barbie doll.”

The Misty Copeland doll is part of the brand’s Barbie Sheroes line, which honors women “who inspire girls by breaking boundaries and expanding possibilities for women everywhere,” according to a press release. Other Barbie Sheroes include Zendaya, Emmy Rossum and Kristin Chenoweth, among others.