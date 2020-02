Hilty and her husband are expecting their first child next month.

Mom-to-be Megan Hilty’s impressive vocals are already having an effect on her little girl.

Overheard chatting at the Wendy Bellissimo for Destination Maternity launch party, the pregnant actress said that her daughter’s favorite song is “Second Hand White Baby Grand,” from her now-defunct TV show “Smash.”

Hilty said she feels the baby kick whenever she sings it.

Hilty, 33, and husband Brian Gallagher are expecting their first child next month.