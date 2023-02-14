Phish to have seven-night run at Madison Square Garden during upcoming summer tour

For seven nights this summer, Phish will be bringing their tour to Madison Square Garden (MSG).

Phish will take the stage on July 28, 29, and 30, as well as Aug. 1, 2, 4 and 5. The shows will be the band’s 73rd-79th lifetime shows at the esteemed arena, putting them right behind Billy Joel as the band or artist with the most lifetime shows at MSG.

The famed jam band has a long history with the Garden, having played every New Year’s Eve (minus a few during the pandemic) for the past 40 years as well as the successful run of 13 shows in the summer of 2017, aptly named “The Baker’s Dozen.” In honor of “The Baker’s Dozen,” a banner was raised in MSG’s rafters, hanging alongside Billy Joel and Harry Styles.

Tickets for all seven shows will go up on sale on ticketmaster.com starting at noon on Friday, March 3. Should any tickets remain, they will also be made available on Saturday, March 4 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.

For more information about Phish or to see the full tour lineup, visit phish.com.