Single-day tickets on sale for The Big Climate Thing at Forest Hills Stadium

The Big Climate Thing at Forest Hills Stadium is now selling single-day tickets.

The 3-day-long climate awareness concert is marketed as a “concert for people and the planet.” The goal is to raise awareness for the global climate crisis that is happening right now.

The concert wants to inspire people to hold themselves accountable for their actions towards the plant. And inspire them to make a change, no matter how small the contribution. The goal is to inspire real-time solutions to help reverse the damage that has been done to the Earth.

The concert was covered in Rolling Stone, Variety, and Billboard magazines. They are asking the music industry to do better in their battle against climate change and its irreversible effects on the ecosystem. In an interview with Rolling Stone, band member of Sunflower Bean Julia Cumming spoke up.

“I believe that music is one of the most powerful communication tools we have on this planet, way deeper than just words could ever express,” asaid Cumming. “Music has [the] power to influence people’s decisions by touching their hearts and relating to them on the human condition. We are all facing the same problem: this is all our home and it happens to be on fire. If we can figure out how to properly utilize music in this era of the climate crisis, I know more good could be done.”

The three concerts will run from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18. All ages are welcome. The lineup goes as follows:

Friday, 6 p.m. will host:

Khruangbin

The Flaming Lips

Gary Clark Jr.

Valerie June

Antibalas

Saturday, 5 p.m. will host:

Sheryl Crow

Courtney Barnett

The Weather Station

Guster

Sunflower Bean

Pom Pom Squad

Mykki Blanco

Joe Sumner & Friends

Rozzi

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. will host:

The Roots

Haim

Princess Nokia

Xiuhtezcatl

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Bonny Light Horseman

Seratones

Ayoni

To purchase tickets for Friday, Saturday or Sunday, click the respective day. The concerts will take place at the Forest Hills Stadium, 1 Tennis Place.