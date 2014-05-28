‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ sequel confirmed to be in the works

Everyone in the family is allowed to return, Vardalos says.

Nice Greek girls are only supposed to do three things in life: marry Greek boys, make Greek babies and feed everyone. But it looks Nia Vardalos can add a new thing to the list: make a sequel.

The “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” writer and star confirmed Tuesday there is a sequel in the works to the 2002 romantic comedy, which smashed records for independent film profits.

“I’m working on the MBFGWedding sequel; now that I’m experiencing motherhood, I feel ready to write the next chapter,” Vardalos tweeted. “A few jaded press corps will claim I ran out of money or just want to kiss John Corbett again. One of these things is true.”

The whole family will be getting back together again. Vardalos said anyone in the family is welcome to return, and John Corbett is attached to return, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new film will focus on a “bigger and fatter” wedding — and a family secret.

Playtone, HBO and GoldCircle Films are slated to return and Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks will once again be producers.

“My Big Greek Wedding” started as a one-woman play by Vardalos, which attracted the attention of Wilson and Hanks. The film, made for just $5 million, made $241 million in the domestic box office alone. A CBS sitcom, “My Big Fat Greek Life,” was short-lived.