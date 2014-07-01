New mom Kelly Clarkson indulges post-baby

It’s new mama indulgence time for Kelly Clarkson, who has finally relaxed with her first glass of wine in 10 …

“I still can’t believe I made a human. #topthat #firstglassofwineintenmonths #pump&dump :),” the singer tweeted on Tuesday.

Clarkson, 32, and hubby Brandon Blackstock welcomed their first child, a daughter named River Rose, last month.

“Is it weird that I wait every day to hear my little baby laugh,” Clarkson also tweeted. “I just really want to hear her giggle and all I get are quirky smiles :).”