This is the season for blockbusters and blockbusters you will get.

From Jason Statham taking on a monster shark to Dwayne Johnson blazing his way through a skyscraper to, of course, lots more superheroes, here are the films to put on your radar this summer.

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (Aug. 15) "Fresh Off the Boat" star Constance Wu is Rachel, a New York woman who goes off to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) for a wedding, where she discovers that he's beyond affluent. Now she has to try to find a way to stay with Nick despite his celebrity status in Singapore and with his controlling mother Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh). Based on the novel by Kevin Kwan.

‘The Darkest Minds’ (Aug. 3) Based on the first book of the Alexandra Bracken "A Darkest Minds" YA novel series, this film is set in a world where teens with special powers are put into camps. A group of them, including our lead Ruby (Amandla Stenberg), are trying to secure their freedom. Also starring Mandy Moore, Harris Dickinson and Gwendoline Christie.

‘Mile 22’ (Aug. 3) The frequent team of director Peter Berg and actor Mark Wahlberg ("Patriots Day," "Deepwater Horizon") are back at it again with this action flick about supersecret agents who have to smuggle a cop off to America to prevent a catastrophe from happening. Also starring Laura Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey and John Malkovich.

‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ (Aug. 3) A pair of friends (Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon) are unwittingly thrown into the world of international espionage after one of them, as the movie title explains, gets dumbed by her spy boyfriend. Also starring Justin Theroux, Hasan Minhaj and Gillian Anderson.

‘Christopher Robin’ (Aug. 3) An older Christopher Robin, now with a family, re-connects with his old furry pal Winnie-the-Pooh, who enlists him to help put the crew back together. Starring Ewan McGregor as Robin, Hayley Atwell and storied voice actor Jim Cummings, who has been providing the voice of Pooh bear for going on 30 years (and Tigger, too!).

‘Blindspotting’ (July 20) Grammy and Tony winner Daveed Diggs co-wrote and stars in this film as Collin, who is hoping to make it though his last few days on probation and get a new lease on life in a rapidly gentrifying Oakland, California. Problem is, his pal Miles (Rafael Casal, who co-wrote the film with Diggs), is dragging him down the wrong path.

‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ (July 20) A decade later, we get a sequel to the film musical, and this time Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is pregnant and learning all about her mom Donna's (Meryl Streep) exploits from her younger days. Lily James plays young Donna in the film, which also stars Cher, Andy Garcia, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Julie Walters, among others.

‘Skyscraper’ (July 13) Dwayne Johnson's back with another action thriller, this one about a highly advance skyscraper which gets taken under siege. The Rock's Will Sawyer will have to do the "Die Hard" thing and save his family and stop the bad guys. Also starring Pablo Schreiber and Neve Campbell.

‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’ (July 13) The monsters take a cruise where old Dracula (voice of Adam Sandler) falls for the ship's captain Erika (Kathryn Hahn), who just happens to be the descendant of his nemesis, Van Helsing.

‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot’ (July 13) Joaquin Phoenix stars in this biopic about cartoonist John Callahan, who after a horrific car accident that leaves him as a quadriplegic, makes a new life for himself as an edgy newspaper cartoonist. Also starring Rooney Mara, Jack Black and Jonah Hill, and directed by Gus Van Sant.

‘Whitney’ (July 6) Get an exhaustive look at the life of music icon Whitney Houston with this documentary by Kevin Macdonald ("The Last King of Scotland").

‘Sorry to Bother You’ (July 6) After finding out the key to being a successful telemarketer, Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield, "Atlanta," "Get Out") is jettisoned into a strange new world. Also starring Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler and Terry Crews.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ (July 6) Wondering where Ant-Man was during "Avengers: Infinity War?" You'll likely find out in this sequel to the fun 2015 superhero film. Evangeline Lilly's Wasp graduates to title treatment as she and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man face off against a new foe, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). Peyton Reed returns to direct, as do stars Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, David Dastmalchian and T.I., with Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne joining the cast.

‘The First Purge’ (July 4) See how the inaugural purge went down in this prequel starring Marisa Tomei, Lex Scott Davis and Joivan Wade.

‘Three Identical Strangers’ (June 29) This documentary follows triplets from Long Island who were separated at birth and placed for adoption, as they are reunited as 19-year-olds. This also leads to an investigation into the agency that broke them up without telling the parents.

‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ (June 29) Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro return for this sequel to the 2015 film about the drug war, with the two main characters returning to stop the drug trade from coming into the States from Mexico.

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ (June 22) Director J.A. Bayona ("A Monster Calls," "The Impossible") helms this blockbuster sequel, where returning leads Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) have to save the dinosaurs on the island from a volcano. Jeff Goldblum is also making his return to the franchise, so hopefully we'll all get a new awesome quote to overuse.

‘Tag’ (June 15) This comedy, starring Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, Rashida Jones and more stars is about a giant globe-trotting game of tag played by some old classmates.

‘Incredibles 2’ (June 15) A sequel to what some might call the greatest superhero movie of all time. Writer/director Brad Bird returns, along with Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Samuel L. Jackson, for this Pixar sequel where Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible, is playing stay-at-home dad to Jack-Jack as his wife Helen, aka Elastigirl, is out fighting crime.

‘SuperFly’ (June 13) Trevor Jackson takes the lead as Youngblood Priest in this remake of the seminal blaxploitation film from 1972. It's hard to imagine how they could improve on the Curtis Mayfield soundtrack, but co-producer Future is working on it and it features his work, along with Lil Wayne, Miguel, Young Thug and more.

‘Hereditary’ (June 8) Toni Collette stars in this hit Sundance horror film about a family learning some awful things after the matriarch dies. Also starring Gabriel Byrne and Alex Wolff, and written and directed by Ari Aster, his first feature-length film.