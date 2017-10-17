Get ready to watch a ton of TV this season.

An in-depth look at the life of the Notorious B.I.G. (“Biggie”) and a high school genius “Big Bang” spinoff (“Young Sheldon”) are among the newest offerings coming this fall. Plus, HBO is bringing an NYC-set James Franco series into the mix.

Here are all the shows you need to know about.

'She's Gotta Have It' (Nov. 23)

Spike Lee will make his Netflix directorial debut this November with a remake of his 1986 feature "She's Gotta Have It" starring DeWanda Wise in the lead. Former "Hamilton" star Mars Blackmon will appear as one of her three lovers, a role previously played by Spike Lee himself. (Nov. 23, Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

‘S.W.A.T.’ (Nov. 2)

Shermar Moore stars in this remake of a 1975 series, later remade into a 2003 movie (with a few low-budget sequels). Moore plays a sergeant in the tactical unit in Los Angeles, taking on some of the most dangerous missions. (Nov. 2, 10 p.m., CBS) (Credit: CBS/Michael Yarish)

'At Home With Amy Sedaris' (Oct. 24)

The delightful Amy Sedaris takes you to her house to showcase her homemaking skills in this comedy. Each episode will be centered around some theme and will feature a guest such as Scott Adsit, Sasheer Zamata or Jane Krakowski. (Oct. 24, 10:30 p.m., TruTV) (Credit: truTV / Alison Cohen Rosa)

‘White Famous’ (Oct. 15)

Jay Pharoah makes the jump from "Saturday Night Live" to his own series, where he plays a young, up-and-coming comedian, an African-American talent looking to find a bigger audience -- let the show's title give you a clue. This is loosely based on the life of executive producer Jamie Foxx. (Oct. 15, 10 p.m., Showtime) (Credit: Showtime / Eddy Chen)

‘Mindhunter’ (Oct. 13)

This streamer is based on the book "Mind Hunter: Inside FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, and is being brought to life by famed director David Fincher. Set in 1979, it stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as a pair of FBI agents investigating a nefarious case. Also starring Anna Torv and Hannah Gross. (Oct. 13, Netflix) (Credit: Netflix / Merrick Morton)

‘Dynasty’ (Oct. 11)

The long-running 1980s prime time soap opera about bickering rich families gets rebooted, starring Grant Show, Nathalie Kelley, Elizabeth Gillies, Alan Dale and more. (Oct. 11, 9 p.m., CW) (Credit: The CW / Mark Hill)

‘Valor’ (Oct. 9)

Another military show, this one following a team of helicopter pilots tasked with secretive missions. (Oct. 9, 9 p.m., CW) (Credit: The CW / Marl Hill)

‘The Mayor’ (Oct. 3)

A young rapper runs for mayor of his California hometown for publicity and wins. Hilarity ensues. Starring Brandon Micheal Hall, Yvette Nicole Brown and Lea Michele. Executive produced by Daveed Diggs, a Tony winner for "Hamilton." (Oct. 3, 9:30 p.m., ABC) (Credit: ABC / Tony Rivetti)

‘Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’ (Oct. 3)

The great Jason Ritter stars as Kevin in this series about a man who returns home to live with his widowed twin sister and her daughter when divine intervention telling him to save the world. Also starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Kimberly Hébert Gregory. (Oct. 3, 10 p.m., ABC) (Credit: ABC / Ryan Green)

‘The Halcyon’ (Oct. 2)

Set in London during World War II, this drama from the producers responsible for "Downton Abbey" and "The Crown" is set at a fancy hotel during this tense and dangerous era. Starring Olivia Williams, Steven Mackintosh, Kara Tointon and Matt Ryan. (Oct. 2, 10 p.m., Ovation) (Credit: Ovation)

‘The Gifted’ (Oct. 2)

This Marvel series in the "X-Men" world focuses on a family with young mutants forced underground to keep away from the government. Directed by Bryan Singer, who is no stranger to the Marvel world. Starring Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung and Coby Bell. (Oct. 2, 9 p.m., Fox) (Credit: FOX / Ryan Green)

‘9JKL’ (Oct. 2)

This new comedy, based on the life of star Mark Feuerstein, follows a New York family living in three consecutive apartments. Feuerstein plays Josh Roberts, a divorced actor who moves back to the city and into an apartment wedged between ones inhabited by his parents, brother and sister-in-law. Also starring Elliot Gould, Linda Lavin, David Walton, Liza Lapira, Matt Murray and Albert Tsai. (Oct. 2, 8:30 p.m., CBS) (Credit: CBS / Cliff Lipson)

‘Ten Days in the Valley’ (Oct. 1)

Kyra Sedgwick stars in this drama about a television producer searching for her missing daughter. Also starring Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kick Gurry, Erika Christensen and Malcolm-Jamal Warner. (Oct. 1, 10 p.m., ABC) (Credit: ABC)

‘Wisdom of the Crowd’ (Oct. 1)

An inventor comes up with an app that helps crowdsource murder investigations to find out who killed his daughter. Starring Jeremy Piven, Richard T. Jones and Monica Potter. (Oct. 1, 8:30 p.m., CBS) (Credit: CBS / Diyah Pera)

‘Ghosted’ (Oct. 1)

Craig Robinson and Adam Scott take the lead in this series about a skeptic and a believer who are brought in by the government to explore unusual occurrences around Los Angeles. (Oct. 1, 8:30 p.m., FOX) (Credit: FOX / Kevin Estrada)

‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ (Sept. 29)

The first of three new series mining characters and storylines from Marvel Comics, this series begins unusually -- with the first two episodes getting a limited run in IMAX theaters starting on Sept. 1. The series follows the powerful Inhuman Royal Family, including Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Medusa (Serinda Swan), Karnak (Ken Leung), among others, but your favorite character is sure to be the giant teleporting dog named Lockjaw. (Sept. 29, 8 p.m., ABC) (Credit: ABC / Marvel)

‘Will & Grace’ (Sept. 28)

More than a decade since going off the air, the popular comedy starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally is revived, allowing you to catch up with the characters for this 12-episode run. (Sept. 28, 9 p.m., NBC) (Credit: Sean Hayes via Twitter)

‘SEAL Team’ (Sept. 27)

David Boreanaz's post-"Bones" career begins with this military drama about one of the Navy SEALS' elite units. "SEAL Team" will focus on the tight group of soldiers and their families. (Sept. 27, 9 p.m., CBS) (Credit: CBS / Skip Bolen)

‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders’ (Sept. 26)

The long-running franchise hops onto the anthology series trend with this new spinoff that chronicles real-life cases, starting with the trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez. Starring Edie Falco, Anthony Edwards, Sam Jaeger, Heather Graham and Josh Charles. (Sept. 26, 10 p.m., NBC) (Credit: NBC / Justin Lubin)

‘The Good Doctor’ (Sept. 25)

NOT a spinoff of "The Good Wife," this medical series, based on a South Korean show, is brought to the states from producer David Shore ("NYPD Blue," "House") and certainly shares a bit DNA with "House." Freddie Highmore stars as a super surgeon with autism, working in pediatrics at a California hospital. Also starring Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez and Richard Schiff, who is always great. (Sept. 25, 10 p.m., ABC) (Credit: ABC / Liane Hentscher)

‘The Opposition With Jordan Klepper’ (Sept. 25)

Former "Daily Show" correspondent Jordan Klepper is the latest funnyman to take the former slot of "The Colbert Report," and aims to mock the alternative media on both sides of the political spectrum. (Sept. 25, 11:30 p.m., Comedy Central) (Credit: Comedy Central)

‘Me, Myself & I’ (Sept. 25)

Follow Alex Riley (Bobby Moynihan) through the past (age 14), present (age 40) and future (age 65). Also starring Jack Dylan Grazer and John Larroquette. (Sept. 25, 9:30 p.m., CBS) (Credit: CBS / Neil Jacobs)

‘The Brave’ (Sept. 25)

Anne Heche takes the lead in this new military drama about undercover soldiers tasked with saving innocents all around the globe. (Sept. 25, 10 p.m., NBC) (Credit: NBC / Simon Mein)

‘Young Sheldon’ (Sept. 25)

Spinning off from "The Big Bang Theory" this prequel follows Sheldon Cooper at age 9, a boy genius attending high school. Iain Armitage plays the younger Sheldon, while Zoe Perry plays his mother, Mary. Interesting fact: Perry is the daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who plays Mary on "The Big Bang Theory." (Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m., CBS) (Credit: CBS / Robert Voets)

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ (Sept. 24)

Finally, after too many years (12, to be specific), we get a new "Star Trek" series. The show has faced some issues, delays and staffing changes, but the early footage has been pretty great. The show, set before the original series, stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Spock's half-sister. (Sept. 24, 8:30 p.m., CBS) (Credit: CBS / Jan Thijs)

‘The Orville’ (Sept. 10)

Seth MacFarlane created and stars in this live-action sci-fi comedy series that offers the "Family Guy" guru's take on the likes of "Star Trek." He plays the captain of the ship, who is paired with his ex-wife (played by the always great Adrianne Palicki) as his first officer. (Sept. 10, 8 p.m., Fox) (Credit: FOX / Noah Schutz)

‘The Deuce’ (Sept. 10)

Go back in time to New York City, specifically Times Square, in the 1970s, when the area was a haven for porn. The show stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal and was written and created by David Simon, who also created "The Wire." (Sept. 10, 9 p.m., HBO) (Credit: HBO / Paul Schiraldi)

‘Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.’ (Sept. 4)

This documentary, fully authorized by Biggie's estate, explores the life and career of the rapper icon, who died too young. The miniseries features interviews with his widow, Faith Evans, his mom, Voletta Wallace, as well as a who's who of rap legends, from Nas and Jay-Z to Sean "Diddy" Combs. (Sept. 4, 8 p.m., A&E) (Credit: A&E Network)