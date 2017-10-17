Get ready to watch a ton of TV this season.
An in-depth look at the life of the Notorious B.I.G. (“Biggie”) and a high school genius “Big Bang” spinoff (“Young Sheldon”) are among the newest offerings coming this fall. Plus, HBO is bringing an NYC-set James Franco series into the mix.
Here are all the shows you need to know about.
'She's Gotta Have It' (Nov. 23)
‘S.W.A.T.’ (Nov. 2)
'At Home With Amy Sedaris' (Oct. 24)
‘White Famous’ (Oct. 15)
‘Mindhunter’ (Oct. 13)
‘Dynasty’ (Oct. 11)
‘Valor’ (Oct. 9)
‘The Mayor’ (Oct. 3)
‘Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’ (Oct. 3)
‘The Halcyon’ (Oct. 2)
‘The Gifted’ (Oct. 2)
‘9JKL’ (Oct. 2)
‘Ten Days in the Valley’ (Oct. 1)
