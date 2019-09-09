School is back in session, so it's time to fill up your backpack with new reads. Whether you’re headed to class, taking a little one to learn or just nostalgic for your days wandering locker-filled hallways and passing notes in homeroom, September is the perfect month to dive into a Young Adult Novel. Join in the Subway Book Club with these fresh new reads:

"American Royals" by Katharine McGee

Imagine if history played out a little differently and George Washington had become king rather than the president. Such is the premise of this new quick-paced drama set in a contemporary American monarchy, in which two princesses are vying for the same prince’s love.

"Frankly in Love" by David Yoon

Frank’s parents are adamant that he fall in love with a nice Korean girl, which would be fine, if he wasn’t crazy about his dream girl Brit, who is white. Coincidentally, family friend Joy is in a similar situation and the two of them team up in a fake dating scheme to keep their romances alive and their families out of their business.

"Who Put This Song On?" by Morgan Parker

A semi-autobiographical novel by an acclaimed writer and poet, this novel follows the 17-year-old protagonist as she navigates life as one of the only black girls in her suburb. She also suffers from a lingering depression and wants to start living life on her own terms.

"Let’s Call It A Doomsday" by Katie Henry

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The apocalypse may not be far from anyone’s mind these days, but for anxious Ellis it’s a daily thought. So when she meets another girl in her therapist’s waiting room who predicts when doomsday will arrive, the two team up to plan for the end of days together.

"The Downstairs Girl" by Stacey Lee

Seventeen-year-old Jo lives a double life: By day, she’s a maid for a spoiled heiress, but by night she pens an advice column for Southern women, the exact demographic of her evil boss. As her writing gains popularity, she tries to use her words to better society, break down barriers and maybe, surreptitiously, move her messages to the people who need them most.