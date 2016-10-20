Nintendo Switch, hybrid game console, to be released in March 2017

Nintendo is looking to switch up the way we play games, again.

The Japanese video game company revealed its newest console, the Nintendo Switch, on Thursday with a three-minute video that showed a hybrid that can be handheld or a standard home device.

Gamers can play on a tablet that has analog sticks and buttons on the side or hook the tablet up to a TV dock, remove the detachable controllers called “Joy-Con” and enjoy the experience on a bigger screen. The tablet includes a kickstand and the ability for multiple players to use the screen if they play on the go.

The device, which will be released in March, will succeed the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U, which were released in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

The company didn’t divulge more details about the price or other functions of the system, but it showcased some of the new titles that will be available on the Nintendo Switch, including “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild;” a new Super Mario Game, and a port of the 2011 game, “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim,” which has never been released on a Nintendo system.