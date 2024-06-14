Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

With the long-awaited second season of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” airing this Sunday on Max, green and black banners have been popping up on social media on some of New York’s most iconic landmarks this past week in honor of the much anticipated civil war in Westeros.

This week, multiple posts have come out of the “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon” X and Instagram accounts depicting large Westeros banners draped over the city’s iconic train stations, bridges, and buildings. Though the banners are digitally generated, despite their extremely realistic look, fans are keeping tabs on which areas of New York support King Aegon II of Team Green and Queen Rhaenyra of Team Black.

Rhaenyra’s Team Black banner locations:

The Manhattan Bridge

Penn Station

Citi Field

Rockefeller Center

Aegon II’s Team Green banner locations:

The Brooklyn Bridge

Grand Central Station

Empire State Building

Washington Square Park

As House Targaryen prepares to vie for the Iron Throne, fans around the world were shocked to find out that the banners are in fact fake and are not draped around the city. News12 Brooklyn initially posted an article on Monday claiming that the green banners depicted on the Brooklyn Bridge would be visible to drivers and commuters. The video, however, was taken at least months ago during colder weather. A closer look reveals jackets and bare trees and bushes not familiar to Brooklyn in June.

Around the world, the marketing campaign also features a green banner on the iconic Sugarloaf Mountain gondola in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, and black banners hanging from Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City, Mexico.

“House of the Dragon” season two will be available for streaming on Max this Sunday, June 16 at 9p.m. EST.

