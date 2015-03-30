One Direction talks new album, future plans without Zayn Malik

Now that the dust has (almost settled) after Zayn Malik’s departure from One Direction, the remaining bandmates have spoken about their next album.

Niall Horan, 21, took to his Twitter Sunday evening, writing, “Had a sit down last night with the label, started organizing our writing sessions for the next album. Can’t wait!”

On Sunday afternoon, Liam Payne expressed his gratitude for the band’s loyal fans through this very difficult time in the now quartet’s journey.

Payne, 21, wrote, “I can see a lot of people thanking us for staying but you’re the real heroes for not thinking it’s finished.”

No word yet on when their fifth album will come out, but since the group has released a new album every November since their debut, we’re hoping their new album comes out this Thanksgiving.

Stay tuned, Directioners.