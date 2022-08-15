‘Only Murders in the Building’ experience comes to the Flatiron District this weekend

Ready to solve a murder mystery?

In celebration of the season two finale of the hit Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building” — airing on Aug. 23 — New York City fans will be able to fully immerse themselves in the world of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) while trying to figure out who killed Bunny Folger, the board president of the Arconia apartment building at Third Arm Gallery: an “Only Murders In The Building” Experience.

When guests enter the experience, they will find themselves in the Third Arm Gallery, made famous from the show’s first season, but guests will quickly find that there are new discoveries to be made in the space. Guests will immediately be greeted by Bunny’s painting, a Sculpture Court with Mabel’s chopped statue and other key elements from the show.

There will be various secret passageways to explore different elements of the experience, such as inside the walls of the Acornia itself. As you head further into the experience, you’ll find opportunities to uncover hidden secrets in Charles’ foyer and kitchen, Oliver’s theatrical living room, and visit the famous Pickle Diner and sit in the booth where Bunny spent her last day alive, plus so much more.

Throughout the experience, guests will be able to unlock hidden easter eggs in each room. Those who roll through can also engage in Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand activation and paint the infamous mural in Mabel’s apartment as well as discover elements from “Only Murders in the Building” characters Mabel and Theo’s adventure to Coney Island. There are also several photo opportunities throughout the experience, including at at ‘Bloody Mabel’ wall.

Third Arm Gallery: an “Only Murders In The Building” Experience will be open for free to the public at the Prince George Ballroom, located at 15 E 27th Street, from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Click here to reserve your spot.