‘Orange Is the New Black’ writer Lauren Morelli split with husband, now in relationship with actress Samira Wiley, report says

The pair have also posted several photos on Instagram together.

It could be a plot twist on “Orange Is the New Black.”

Lauren Morelli, one of the writers for the Netflix series filed from divorce of her husband for two years — and is now dating one of the show’s stars, actress Samira Wiley, who plays prison inmate Poussey, according to TMZ.

Morelli came out as gay earlier this year on the website Identities.mic, where she wrote that being on the set had helped her realize she is gay. “The sound stage for ‘Orange,’ where we proudly employ what has to be at least 64% of lesbians in the New York City metro area, is not a place where you can shy away from women or sexuality,” Morelli wrote.

“In Piper and Alex, I’d found a mouthpiece for my own desires and a glimmer of what my future could look like,” Morelli continued.

Followers of Morelli and Wiley’s Instagram accounts are likely not too surprised to hear about their relationship: They’ve posted several intimate photos together. The pair also attended the Emmys together.