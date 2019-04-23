LATEST PAPER
Outdoor summer concerts in NYC, from SummerStage to Electric Zoo

A guide to the best of the outdoor concerts set to hit New York City venues this summer. 

Governors Ball, Electric Zoo and other outdoor concerts

Governors Ball, Electric Zoo and other outdoor concerts and music festivals set for NYC this summer.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Noam Galai

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
Our favorite artists moving their concerts to New York City's outdoor venues is yet another sign summer is closing in on us. 

With free shows (SummerStage) to music festivals (Governors Ball, Electric Zoo) already on the docket, the city's performance spaces are booking up. Below, a guide to the best summer concerts the city has to offer, so far. 

Forest Hills Stadium, Queens 

  • Death Cab for Cutie (June 15 at 6:30 p.m.)
  • The Lumineers (June 22 at 5 p.m.) *Resale only 
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd (July 14 at 6 p.m.)
  • “Weird Al” Yankovic (July 20 at 7 p.m.)
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters (July 24 at 7 p.m.)
  • Sarah McLachlan (Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.)
  • Beck & Cage the Elephant (Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.)

For tickets and the full list of Forest Hills Stadium events announced so far, visit foresthillsstadium.com/events.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens 

  • Only in Queens festival featuring Sheila E (June 22 at 5 p.m.) *Free, during SummerStage

Citi Field, Queens 

  • Dead and Company (June 23 at 7 p.m.) 

The full lineup of concerts at Citi Field has not yet been announced. For tickets to the Dead and Company Queens tour stop, visit mlb.com

SummerStage in Central Park, Manhattan 

  • Emily King (June 1) *Free
  • Japanese Breakfast (June 24 at 7 p.m.) *Free
  • Kurt Vile and the Violators with Dinosaur Jr. and Cate Le Bon (July 25 at 6 p.m.) 
  • Corinne Bailey Rae (Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.) *Free
  • Guster with Rubblebucket (Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.) 
  • King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard (Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.) 
  • Tasha Sultana (Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.) 
  • The Growlers (Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.) 
  • Marina (Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.) 
  • Bloc Party (Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.)

For tickets visit citiparksfoundation.org.

Elsewhere's Rooftop, Brooklyn  

  • Braxton Cook (June 13 at 6 p.m.)
  • Sir Babygirl (June 25 at 6 p.m.)
  • Cosmo’s Midnight (June 27 at 6 p.m.)
  • Froth (July 3 at 6 p.m.)
  • MNDSGN (Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.)
  • Jak Lizard and Poetic Thrust (Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.)

For tickets and the full list of concerts set for the Elsewhere rooftop, visit elsewherebrooklyn.com/rooftop.

Prospect Park Bandshell, Brooklyn 

  • Patti LaBelle (June 4 at 8 p.m.) *Free

The full spring/summer season lineup has not yet been announced.

Betsy Head Park, Brooklyn 

  • Young M.A. and Funk Flex (June 29 at 7 p.m.) *Free, during SummerStage 

Randall’s Island Park

  • Governors Ball (May 31 through June 2)
  • Punk Island (June 22)
  • Mark Ronson (July 20)
  • Electric Zoo (Aug. 30-Sept. 1)

For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com

Soundview Park, the Bronx

  • Slick Rick and DJ Chuck Chillout (July 27 a 6 p.m.) *Free, during SummerStage
