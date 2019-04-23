Our favorite artists moving their concerts to New York City's outdoor venues is yet another sign summer is closing in on us.

With free shows (SummerStage) to music festivals (Governors Ball, Electric Zoo) already on the docket, the city's performance spaces are booking up. Below, a guide to the best summer concerts the city has to offer, so far.

Forest Hills Stadium, Queens

Death Cab for Cutie (June 15 at 6:30 p.m.)

The Lumineers (June 22 at 5 p.m.) *Resale only

Lynyrd Skynyrd (July 14 at 6 p.m.)

“Weird Al” Yankovic (July 20 at 7 p.m.)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters (July 24 at 7 p.m.)

Sarah McLachlan (Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.)

Beck & Cage the Elephant (Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.)

For tickets and the full list of Forest Hills Stadium events announced so far, visit foresthillsstadium.com/events.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens

Only in Queens festival featuring Sheila E (June 22 at 5 p.m.) *Free, during SummerStage

Citi Field, Queens

Dead and Company (June 23 at 7 p.m.)

The full lineup of concerts at Citi Field has not yet been announced. For tickets to the Dead and Company Queens tour stop, visit mlb.com.

SummerStage in Central Park, Manhattan

Emily King (June 1) *Free

Japanese Breakfast (June 24 at 7 p.m.) *Free

Kurt Vile and the Violators with Dinosaur Jr. and Cate Le Bon (July 25 at 6 p.m.)

Corinne Bailey Rae (Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.) *Free

Guster with Rubblebucket (Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard (Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.)

Tasha Sultana (Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.)

The Growlers (Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.)

Marina (Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.)

Bloc Party (Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.)

For tickets visit citiparksfoundation.org.

Elsewhere's Rooftop, Brooklyn

Braxton Cook (June 13 at 6 p.m.)

Sir Babygirl (June 25 at 6 p.m.)

Cosmo’s Midnight (June 27 at 6 p.m.)

Froth (July 3 at 6 p.m.)

MNDSGN (Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.)

Jak Lizard and Poetic Thrust (Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.)

For tickets and the full list of concerts set for the Elsewhere rooftop, visit elsewherebrooklyn.com/rooftop.

Prospect Park Bandshell, Brooklyn

Patti LaBelle (June 4 at 8 p.m.) *Free

The full spring/summer season lineup has not yet been announced.

Betsy Head Park, Brooklyn

Young M.A. and Funk Flex (June 29 at 7 p.m.) *Free, during SummerStage

Randall’s Island Park

Governors Ball (May 31 through June 2)

Punk Island (June 22)

Mark Ronson (July 20)

Electric Zoo (Aug. 30-Sept. 1)

For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

Soundview Park, the Bronx