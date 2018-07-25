Panorama returns to the city for round three with a stacked lineup of performers including The Weeknd and Janet Jackson.

The three-day music festival, run by the company behind Coachella, held its inaugural concert in 2016 at Randall’s Island Park, and will set up at the same location this year.

If you weren’t at last year’s event, here’s what to expect.

When and where:

The festival at Randall’s Island Park kicks off July 27 and ends July 29. Set times range between noon and 11 p.m. Don't be late; check the set list to see when each performer hits the stage.

Who’s performing?

Friday’s headliner, The Weeknd (9:40 p.m.), will take to the stage after Migos hypes up the crowd with “MotorSport” and “Walk It Talk It.” Keep alert for possible baby updates from new dad Offset, who’s married to Bronx rapper Cardi B.

Norwegian singer Sigrid is sure to bring her eclectic dance moves to New York City when she performs “High Five” on Saturday (3:55 p.m.). After that, the night’s lineup heats up with Lil Wayne (6:05 p.m.), SZA (7:45 p.m.) and Gucci Mane (8:35 p.m.) keeping the crowd pumped for headliner Janet Jackson (8:25 p.m.). It all leads to Sunday’s grand event with early-2000s rock band The Killers. The full lineup includes more than 30 performers.

What’s on the vendor lineup?

Festivals in the city are just as much about the food as they are about the music. That’s why you should come ready to stuff your face with loaded tots and pies from Brooklyn’s Emmy Squared Pizza, avo mash on toast from Avocaderia and brisket sandwiches from Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque. Skipping dessert is unheard of, so save some room for vegan sweets from by CHLOE.

This year, for the first time, Panorama is offering an order-ahead service on the festival grounds so you don’t have to wait on neverending lines to grab a bite. You’ll be able to choose and pay for your snacks via the Postmates app.

Are tickets still available?

General admission one-day tickets ($99 each) and bundle packages ($250) are still available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can buy them at festivalticketing.com.

How you can get there:

Randall’s Island is accessible by subway, bus and ferry, so you can keep the party going responsibly without forcing someone into being the designated driver.

Ferries leaving from midtown will take you directly to the park. Doling out a one-time payment of $50 will get you to and from the festival all weekend. If you’re just going to see your favorite artist and not staying around for the three-day fun, a $20 one-day pass will do. Ferries will run every 15 minutes between 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Don’t want to head into midtown? Shuttle buses ($25 for one-day passes; $60 for the weekend) will run to the park between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Union and Meeker avenues in Williamsburg. Return trips start at 8 p.m.

If ferries and shuttles are too fussy for you, just take the subway. The 4, 5 or 6 train will take you to 125th Street. From there, you’ll need to either walk over the RFK Bridge or take the X80 Express Bus to the festival entrance. This is your cheapest option: The bus costs $6.50 round-trip.