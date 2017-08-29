Paris Jackson sends birthday wishes to dad Michael: Thanks for the magic

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, thanked the late music icon “for the magic” in an Instagram post early Tuesday morning, on what would have been the King of Pop’s 59th birthday.

“Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” she wrote.

The 19-year-old, who made headlines Sunday for speaking out against “Nazi, white supremacist jerks” at the MTV Video Music Awards, shared a 2001 photo of herself kissing her dad. In it, Jackson is seen wearing his iconic white sequin glove.

“I will never feel love again the way I did with you,” her post continued. “You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always.”

In what Rolling Stone dubbed as her “first-ever in-depth interview” following her father’s June 2009 death, the model-actress opened up about the close-knit relationship she had with her father, saying, “I feel him with me all the time.” She was 11 years old when she spoke at his memorial service on July 7, 2009, calling him the “best father you could ever imagine.”

Jackson, who is currently filming the second season of Fox’s “Star,” is the sole daughter of mother, Debbie Rowe, and father. She has two brothers, older sibling Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. and the younger Prince Michael Jackson II.