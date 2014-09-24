Paulina Gretzky shares baby bump

The model and fiance Dustin Johnson are expecting their first child.

A little Gretzky is on the way.

Model Paulina Gretzky and her fiancé, golfer Dustin Johnson, are expecting their first child.

Gretzky, 25, daughter of NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, announced the news on Instagram Tuesday, posting a photo of herself caressing her baby bump with the caption: “@djohnsonpga & i are so excited to finally share with you all our amazing news … we’re having a baby.”

The couple got engaged last year. Johnson, 30, made headlines in July when he took a leave of absence from the PGA Tour after reportedly failing a drug test. He said at the time he would seek “professional help for personal challenges.”