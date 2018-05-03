Tyrion Lannister is ready to sing. Stage and screen star Peter Dinklage will play the long-nosed soldier and poet Cyrano in a new musical adaptation of the swashbuckling romance “Cyrano de Bergerac,” which will be produced by Goodspeed Musicals in Chester, Connecticut, in August. Erica Schmidt, Dinklage’s wife, is directing the production. It is unclear whether it has a future in NYC.

Rupert Murdoch drama ‘Ink’ set for Broadway

“Ink,” a new play by James Graham (“Finding Neverland”) about Rupert Murdoch’s rise to power in the media industry, will receive its American premiere on Broadway next season under the direction of Rupert Goold (“Enron,” “King Charles III”). A coproduction between Manhattan Theatre Club and The Almeida Theatre (which presented the play in London), it will open at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in April 2019.

La MaMa receives Regional Theatre Tony Award

Lost in this week’s Tony nominations news was the announcement that the sprawling off-off-Broadway experimental theater complex La MaMa E.T.C. has been awarded the 2018 Regional Theatre Tony Award. Founded by the fearless Ellen Stewart in the 1960s, La MaMa has been the home to countless innovative theater artists including Sam Shepard, Lanford Wilson, Philip Glass, Robert Wilson, Harvey Fierstein, Adrienne Kennedy and David and Amy Sedaris. Up until recently, the Regional Theatre Tony was only awarded to theaters outside of New York City.

Al Pacino’s ‘Salomé’ released online

Al Pacino’s little-seen 2013 film adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s “Salomé” starring him and Jessica Chastain is now available for streaming at BroadwayHD, a subscription provider of theater-related video recordings. Pacino appeared in a Broadway production of the play in 2003 with Marisa Tomei.

‘Bandstand’ heading to the movies

“Bandstand,” the Broadway musical from last season about a group of psychologically-wounded World War II veterans who come together to form a jazz band, will be screened in movie theaters on June 25 and 28. It was not previously disclosed that the production was filmed before it closed back in September. It follows in the footsteps of “Allegiance,” another short-lived Broadway musical that resurfaced in movie theaters.

ERS to parody ‘Virginia Woolf’ with ‘feminist takedown’

Elevator Repair Service, the experimental theater troupe best known for reciting the texts of famous novels (including the six-and-a-half hour “Gatz”), will return in June with Kate Scelsa’s “Everyone’s Fine with Virginia Woolf,” which is described as a “loving homage and fierce feminist takedown” of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” It will play the Abrons Arts Center on the Lower East Side.

Spotted…

Hilary Duff and Cyndi Lauper at “Come From Away” ... Angela Lansbury at the New York Pops’ 35th Birthday Gala celebrating Alan Menken.