Emmy-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan will join more than 100 members of the Broadway community in a "sleep out" to raise funds for homeless youth in New York City.

“This 'sleep out' is not about simulating homelessness, but about uniting in solidarity with the 4.2 million young people who experience homelessness each year," Brosnahan said in an emailed statement. She'll trade in her mattress for a sleeping bag on Monday night.

The fundraising event is organized by the Covenant House, a Manhattan-based, privately funded agency providing housing, food and other forms of care to those who are homeless in the city.

Brosnahan, who plays rising stand-up comedian Midge in Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," will be joined by some of her castmates, like Michael Zegen, and "The Cher Show's" star Stephanie J. Block, among others.

“The stage and screen community are our biggest champions … the unity they display when [they] come together in solidarity on this night shows how dedicated they are to ending youth homelessness," Kevin Ryan, president and CEO of Covenant House said. "These are people who give, so freely, their time and talent. Their love is oxygen to our young people at Covenant House.”

The "sleep out" starts at 7 p.m., at the Javits Center, and stretches through 7 a.m. Tuesday. Brosnahan and those participating will be given "cardboard boxes, sleeping bags and a piece of pavement for the night," according to a release. They'll sleep near the convention center, along 34th Street.

The Covenant House event is organized in hopes of raising more than $400,000 in support of homeless youth. Brosnahan has been requesting donations at sleepout.org and, so far, she's raised more than $25,000.

Monday will mark her seventh time sleeping out for the cause. “It is an event that will profoundly change the life of anyone who participates, and I’m honored and excited to be sleeping out again,” she says.

Registration to join Brosnahan and other stars in the "sleep out" is still open at sleepout.org. If you're looking to participate, you'll be required to raise a minimum of $1,500.