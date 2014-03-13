“Real Housewives of New York City” talk season six drama

Ramona Singer says she’s the least “cray cray” cast-member this season.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” season six is under way, and Ramona Singer says things have changed.

“I’m taking a different role,” Singer told amNewYork at a party thrown by Sonja Morgan at Tokya Sushi Lounge and Nightclub on Wednesday. Singer said she tries to encourage new castmates to “show themselves” this time around. “They’re even more cray cray than me.”

We did see Singer finally make up with rival Aviva Drescher in episode one, but she hints there’s more drama in store.

“I made up with Aviva for the good of the group, and all of a sudden some of the people in the group aren’t happy with Aviva,” Singer said. “So I’m like, why did I do that?”

But it’s LuAnn de Lesseps, not Drescher, who Singer calls her “least favorite person to film with.”

“I don’t have a lot of chemistry with LuAnn,” she says. “She doesn’t step up… she’s not that entertaining.”

De Lesseps says the two are getting along for now, mostly because Singer has other people to pick on.

“I wouldn’t call her the voice of reason,” de Lesseps quipped of Singer, “but I would say she’s more reasonable [this season].”

While Singer handles her split from husband Mario, de Lesseps is looking for love.

“Maybe I need to do a dating show for myself so I can find Mr. Right,” she said.