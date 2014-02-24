Robin Thicke, wife splitting after nine years

No “Blurred Lines” here — Thicke and Patton say they’re done.

No “Blurred Lines” here — Robin Thicke and wife Paula Patton are opting for a clean break after nine years of marriage, Patton told People Magazine today.

“We will always love each other and be best friends, however, we have mutually decided to separate at this time,” Patton said.

Thicke, 36, has already drummed up his fair share of controversy over the past year. The star was accused of sexism for his hit song’the lyrics in “Blurred Lines” and its raunchy video. His infamous performance with tongue-wagging, twerking Miley Cyrus at last year’s Video Music Awards only fanned the flames.

His tendency to get a little touchy-feely hasn’t helped his image much, either: a photo snapped at the VMAs showed him grabbing a female fan’s behind.

However, Patton, a 38-year-old singer and actress, has said in the past that the incidents don’t bother her.

Thicke and Patton have one son, Julian Fuego, who was born in April 2010.