Zelda Williams leaves social media to grieve in peace after father’s suicide

While Robin Williams fans all over the world express their grief via social media this week following his tragic suicide, his daughter, Zelda Williams, is dealing with a loss that goes far deeper than saying goodbye to a great film star.

Zelda, 25, posted a tear-jerker tribute to her late dad Tuesday night, and among other sentiments acknowledged the public for its support– and, in some cases, lack thereof.

“To those he touched who are sending kind words, know that one of his favorite things in the world was to make you all laugh,” she posted to her Tumblr account. “As for those who are sending negativity, know that some small, giggling part of him is sending a flock of pigeons to your house to poop on your car. Right after youve had it washed. After all, he loved to laugh too.”

Some Internet trolls took to Instagram and Twitter to leave “cruel and unnecessary” comments, judging the duo’s relationship based on a number of public photos together and even reportedly tweeting fake photos they claimed showed Williams’ dead body. While Zelda tweeted that she “should’ve risen above,” some accounts were suspended, and the grieving 25-year-old eventually decided to quit social media for a while.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjC7INIHiF4

“I will be leaving this account for a but while I heal and decide if I’ll be deleting it or not. In this difficult time, please try to be respectful of the accounts of myself, my family and my friends,” she wrote on Instagram. “Mining our accounts for photos of dad, or judging me on the number of them is cruel and unnecessary. There are a couple throughout, but the real private moments I shared with him were precious, quiet, and believe it or not, not full of photos or ‘selfies’. I shared him with a world where everyone was taking their photo with him, but I was lucky enough to spend time with him without cameras too. That was more than enough, and I’m grateful for what little time I had. My favorite photos of family are framed in my house, not posted on social media, and they ‘ll remain there. They would’ve wound up on the news or blogs then, and they certainly would now. That’s not what I want for our memories together. Thank you for your respect and understanding in this difficult time. Goodbye. Xo”