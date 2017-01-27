Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tickets go on sale next month

The induction ceremony will be held at Barclays Center.

Calling all Tupac fans: Don’t miss witnessing the late East Harlem-born rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this April.

Tickets for the 32nd annual induction ceremony, to be held in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, will go on sale to the public on Feb. 3, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced on Friday. The $50 tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and barclayscenter.com starting at 10 a.m.

If you’re a Citibank credit card holder, you’ll have access to a private advanced sale opening on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.

This year’s list of inductees has a throwback ‘90s vibe and includes Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, Journey, Nile Rogers, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra and Tupac Shakur.

Artists Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Neil Young, and Jackson Browne are slated to take to the stage as presenters during the April 7 ceremony. The celebration will be televised on HBO and broadcast on SiriusXM.

Performers have not yet been announced.