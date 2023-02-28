Saturday Night Live star becomes face of NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer

Chloe Fineman stars as Günter, a cheeky vodka seltzer lover, in NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer’s first national integrated marketing campaign called “NÜTRL. The One with the Umlaut.”

NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer — an Anheuser-Busch product — launched regionally in 2021 and expanded nationally in early 2022. With the hard seltzer market remaining hot, the brand knew it needed something to help it stand out in the new year.

“I was very intrigued when NÜTRL came to me and asked to help develop their new spokesperson,” said Fineman. “I had a ton of fun working with the team to bring to life this wacky yet instantly lovable vodka seltzer enthusiast who appreciates the finer things in life and knows what it takes to make a quality drink.”

Fineman’s character, Günter, is obsessed with the simplicity, intentionality and taste of NÜTRL’s seltzer and its ingredients, and it is her mission to share it with the world. She has a monochromatic look that incorporates pops of color to reflect the seltzer’s clean, natural and simple flavors and aesthetic.

NÜTRL prides itself on natural ingredients and no artificial sweeteners or flavors.

“It’s no secret that consumers are moving away from over-engineered and over-complicated products, and instead are prioritizing quality and taste,” said NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer’s vice president of marketing, Marisa Siegel. “Our new campaign perfectly encapsulates the confident simplicity of NÜTRL and the superior quality you get from its real ingredients, all while showing off the brand’s tongue-in-cheek personality.”

In the campaign, Günter explains that every element in NÜTRL’s seltzer — vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice — is there for a reason, except for the “silly little umlaut garnish” above the u.

The campaign was developed in partnership with The Martin Agency, and Fineman and her writing partner, Casey Thomas Brown, also contributed to it. They created a humorous blend of rehearsed and ad-libbed dialogue that communicates NÜTRL’s taste, recipe and personality.

“NÜTRL. The One with the Umlaut.” will roll out throughout 2023 via radio, television, digital, social, outdoor advertising and retail. It includes four main 15-second spots and four unique 6-second spots that each highlight one of the brand’s major flavors, including Pineapple, Watermelon, Lemonade and Cranberry.

For more information about the brand and the campaign, visit nutrlusa.com and follow along on social media via Instagram @Nutrl and Twitter @nutrl_usa.