Scott Disick celebrates 31st in Hamptons

While the Kardashian crew was celebrating little North West’s first birthday in California, Kourtney Kardashian’s beau Scott Disick, with whom she’s rumored to be on the rocks, was in the Hamptons getting feted for his 31st.

Disick, who is expecting his third child with his girlfriend, hosted a soiree at 1OAK in Southampton, where he was spotted spraying a whole lot of champagne at the cameras which (unsurprisingly) were rolling.

Disick, his lady and Khloe Kardsahian are out east this summer shooting E!’s reality spinoff “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.”

With Elisa DiStefano/News 12 Long Island reporting in the Hamptons. Follow Elisa on Twitter @ElisaDiStefano.