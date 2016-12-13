‘Search Party’ renewed by TBS for second season

The TBS show will return for its second season in summer 2017.

Brooklyn-set show “Search Party” has been renewed for a second season, TBS confirmed.

The mystery series, starring Alia Shawkat, will get 10 more episodes after a successful first season, which was released in its entirety for online streaming the week of Nov. 21.

“Search Party” follows Shawkat’s character Dory Stewart, who becomes involved in finding her college acquaintance Chantal Winterbottom after her disappearance.

The show’s filming took the cast around recognizable Brooklyn locations, from Ramona in Greenpoint to Little Purity in Park Slope.

“Search Party” will return for its second season in summer 2017.