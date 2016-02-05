Sen. Bernie Sanders expected to appear on ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Larry David

The presidential candidate is expected to be live with his doppelgänger.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to appear on “Saturday Night Live” on Feb. 6, the Sanders campaign has confirmed, according to the New York Times.

Sanders will be live alongside his doppelgänger, comedian Larry David, who is the scheduled host for Saturday’s show. David has earned praise for his recent impressions of the Democratic presidential candidate on “SNL.”

Even the senator has recognized the similarities between himself and David, joking Wednesday night at a CNN town hall that he was David.

Sanders’ Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, as well as GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, have already appeared on “SNL” this election cycle.

The show has not confirmed whether Sanders will appear.