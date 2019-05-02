LATEST PAPER
72° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
72° Good Afternoon
Entertainment

'Shadow' review: Zhang Yimou's eye-popping action film one of the finest of his career

The Chinese director delivers a masterpiece, with stunning battle sequences and stylized cinematography.

Deng Chao in "Shadow," directed by Zhang Yimou.

Deng Chao in "Shadow," directed by Zhang Yimou.  Photo Credit: Well Go USA

By Jordan Hoffman Special to amNewYork
Print

'Shadow'

Directed by Zhang Yimou

Starring Deng Chao, Sun Li, Zheng Kai

Not Rated

Playing at IFC Center, the Landmark at 57 West

Zhang Yimou, arguably the most important living Chinese film director, has returned after his Matt Damon misfire “The Great Wall" with one of the finest in his career. Mixing the eye-popping action of his early 2000s films “Hero” and “House of Flying Daggers” with the emotional twists of his 1990s works like “Raise the Red Lantern” and “Ju Dou,” “Shadow” is a rich, juicy tale of court intrigue as well as a visual action-adventure feast. It is one of the best movies of the year.

The film is set in China's Three Kingdoms period (roughly 1800 years ago), stylized in a wash of gray shades. A recurring theme is the yin and yang symbol of balance and interconnectivity. This doesn't just work on thematic levels, but also provides wide goalposts for the inevitable introduction of red. (And when it comes, it flows.)

Deng Chao stars as the cunning Commander, wounded in combat against General Yang (Hu Jun). When the cowardly King (Zheng Kai) accepts a rotten treaty that secures his position but brings shame to his people, the Commander begins grooming a young man (also played by Deng) — a “shadow” — that can pass for his double. A complex scheme is set into motion.

A series of very formalized scenes are set in the calligraphy-adorned throne room, a hidden underground lair and rainswept training grounds on rocky cliffs. In the mix is the Commander's wife, simply called Madam (Sun Li), the only one aware of the Shadow. (Take a guess what happens after the two must continue their charade of being a couple.) There's also the King's noble sister (Guan Xiaotong) who refuses an insulting romantic offer from General Yang's son.

An hour-and-fifteen minutes of elegant, stagy posturing (the cries of “Clownish King!” from a defiant guardsman being a highlight) leads to a stunning series of battle sequences with some of the most creative use of ornate weaponry I've ever seen. The Commander realizes that he can only defeat Yang by incorporating some of Madam's “feminine” techniques, which makes for some unusual fight choreography.

With “Game of Thrones”' disappointingly dark Battle of Winterfell a recent memory, “Shadow” is even more of a win, nailing both palace trickery and epic action. Sometimes you still need to go out to the movies.

By Jordan Hoffman Special to amNewYork

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Entertainment photos & videos

Buying beers at the ballgame is nothing new, Sample craft beers at Citi Field & more to do this weekend
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: Alec and Celebrities at the Tribeca Film Festival: See photos
Filmmaker John Singleton died on Monday, April 29, 'Boyz N the Hood' director John Singleton has died
In this sneak peek clip from Tuesday night's 'The Village' sneak peek: A morning with Gabe and Enzo
Who will claim the Iron Throne? Our weekly Who will claim the Iron Throne? Our weekly prediction
Enjoy an evening of stories at the Church Learn to salsa, sit in for storytelling and more to do this week