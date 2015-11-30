Sinead O’Connor posts on Facebook that she overdosed

Sinead O’Connor wrote on Facebook Sunday that she overdosed, following a series of disturbing posts about legal difficulties she faced in trying to see her children and a recent surgery she had.

On her Facebook page, the Irish singer said she overdosed at an Irish hotel where she had checked in under a different name.

“I’m invisible. I don’t matter a shred to anyone,” she wrote. “No one has come near me. I’ve died a million times already with the pain of it … Well done guys, you’ve finally got rid of me.”

The Irish website breakingnews.ie later reported that authorities confirmed that O’Connor was safe and receiving medical help.

O’Connor wrote that her family wouldn’t have discovered this until weeks from now if she wasn’t posting online.

Before the announcement, O’Connor wrote other dire posts that said she was quitting the music business, that her child had been abused, and that she has had depression since she had a hysterectomy.