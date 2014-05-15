Quantcast
Solange, Jay Z video leaker fired by Standard Hotel

NINA RUGGIERO
May 15, 2014
The Standard Hotel has taken action after Solange’s attack on Jay Z surfaced.

The Standard Hotel fired the employee who leaked the video seen ’round the world of Solange Knowles attacking brother-in-law Jay Z, Brian Phillips, spokesman for the hotel, says.

“The Standard has identified the individual responsible for breaching the security policies of the hotel,” Phillips said in a statement. “The Standard has already terminated the individual and will now be pursuing all available civil and criminal remedies.”

The buzzed-about altercation, which happened in an elevator as Beyonce looked on, is believed to have taken place May 5 after a Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala after-party at the Meatpacking District hotel’s Boom Boom Room. The video’s release, reportedly recorded off of hotel security cameras, has launched a bevy of theories about what prompted the fight.

The employee responsible has not been identified, and no reports of a profit made off the video have been confirmed, though rumors are spreading that it sold for $250,000.

Sources told the New York Daily News that Knowles was angry that Rachel Roy was “hovering” over her sister’s man at the after-party, and that she told the designer to back off, sparking an argument with Jay-Z, who said Solange was out of line. Jay Z then reportedly wanted to continue on to singer Rihanna’s after-party while Beyonce went home to tend to their baby, which fired up Solange even more. This has also not been confirmed.

