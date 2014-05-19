Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
CelebritiesEntertainment

Spotted in New York: Samuel L. Jackson and more stars

JULIE GORDON
May 19, 2014
1 min read

Nene Leakes was seen having pear magaritas at Dos Caminos SoHo.

Samuel L. Jackson having dinner at Cipriani Downtown

Emmy Rossum working out at The Fhitting Room on the Upper East Side

Nene Leakes having pear margaritas with her husband and friends at Dos Caminos Soho

JULIE GORDON

View all posts

You may also like