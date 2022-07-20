Live like a Corleone for a month: Staten Island’s ‘The Godfather’ mansion available on Airbnb

It’s an Airbnb home you cannot refuse.

Just as the 50th anniversary of the cult classic movie “The Godfather” passes, the mansion whose exterior is depicted in the 1972 film is available for rent on Airbnb. Located between Staten Island’s Todt Hill and Emerson Hill the mansion can host up to 5 guests in its 6,248-square-foot space.

The hosts are looking for guests who want a long-term, 30-night stay this summer.

And by the looks of the home’s interior, the accommodations are more than fit for a powerful family. In the living room itself, one could envision members of the Corleone family conversing about strictly business, nothing personal.

Originally built in 1930, the space includes 5 bedrooms, 6 beds, 6 bathrooms, a large saltwater pool, a pub in the basement, a game room and a gym. There will be scheduled house cleaners, pool cleaners and landscapers on site that will come in once or twice a week to maintain the property during your stay.

All of this is available to guests, with some areas being off limits as this mansion is a family home that is being rented for this summer only.

In fact, over 60% of Airbnb locations are the host’s primary homes. While they are out on vacation and traveling they rent out their homes while staying in an Airbnb themselves. Nearly 1-in-5 Airbnb Hosts were also guests last summer, which earned over $1 billions in revenue from June to August 2021. During that time period, the average host made around $8,000.

The cost of renting the space will be $50 per night, service fees and tax are not listed at the time of publication. The hosts state that this stay will have strict COVID-19 guidelines that will follow local, state and federal guidelines.

Booking opens at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 27. Those who are interested in booking can click here.