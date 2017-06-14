StubHub opening flagship retail ticket store in NYC this month

StubHub will open a flagship retail ticket store in midtown this month, the first of its kind for the ticket exchange company. The space will open its doors on June 20, a StubHub representative said.

StubHub promises a unique layout for the store, which will open just south of Times Square, including an interactive area, photo booth and live event space on the lower level.

To celebrate the location’s debut, former New York Knicks players John Starks and Larry Johnson will be on site signing autographs and taking selfies with fans.

The company currently has seven ticket pickup centers, dubbed Last Minute Service Centers, across the country, including one in Manhattan at 114 W. 40th St. Individual sales aren’t currently offered at the pickup centers, however.

Tickets to local events, from Yankees games to Broadway shows, Barclay’s Center concerts and everything in between will be available in-store at the midtown flagship, for those who prefer not to battle bots online. Staff will be available to help buyers find events and pick out their seats.

The store will be located at 1412 Broadway, on the corner of 39th Street.