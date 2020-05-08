Surprise a loved one while supporting working artists with a ‘SingforHopeGram’

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Give a quarantined friend or family member cheer with a musical message from Broadway and opera singers.

The New York City-based nonprofit Sing for Hope has launched a new initiative called “SingforHopeGrams.” If you order a SingforHopeGram, a professional musician from Broadway, opera, and more personally calls and performs for the designated recipient, brightening their day through music and interaction.

Each message can be tailored to a special occasion like birthdays, anniversaries, graduation celebrations, or Mother’s Day (order by May 8, for a Mother’s Day weekend SingforHopeGram), or as a “thinking of you” message. They can be sent to anyone in the United States, regardless of timezone.

One hundred percent of proceeds will support the communities of working artists that Sing for Hope serves, including Grammy Award winners, Broadway stars, and acclaimed classical artists from the world’s leading stages, while the stages remain dark during the pandemic.

For more information, www.singforhope.org/ singforhopegrams. To donate to Sing for Hope, visit www.singforhope.org/donate.