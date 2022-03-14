Susan Lucci headlines ‘Celebrity Autobiography’ Comedy Show at Adelphi PAC

Susan Lucci leads ‘Celebrity Autobiography,’ the comedy show at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC), on Saturday, April 30.

This international broadway comedy show will make its debut featuring performers that will bring to life the memoirs of celebrities, including more than 20 times Emmy nominated actress Lucci who made television history in 1999 when she won the Emmy Award for Best Actress, becoming the most nominated actor in television history.

The event will have performances ranging from the confessions of David Hasselhoff to the Hollywood love triangle of Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. Created by Emmy nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack, audiences should prepare for an evening of non-stop laughter as performers act out classic excerpts from various celebrities.

‘Celebrity Autobiography’ show starts at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 30, on the Westermann Stage of Adelphi’s PAC Concert Hall. Tickets start at $40, with discounts available for seniors, students, alumni and employees.

For more information visit, https://www.adelphi.edu/events/celebrity-autobiography/