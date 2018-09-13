Tatiana Maslany joins ‘Network’ on Broadway with Bryan Cranston

Tatiana Maslany (best known for the BBC America series “Orphan Black”) will play the ruthless television producer Diana Christensen in the upcoming Broadway production of “Network,” joining Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) as newsman-gone-mad Howard Beale. Faye Dunaway played Diana in the famous 1976 film upon which the play is based. The production (which was originally slated to play the Cort Theatre) recently switched to the Belasco Theatre (where “Gettin’ the Band Back Together” is about to shutter).

More details announced for Glenda Jackson in ‘King Lear’

When Glenda Jackson plays King Lear on Broadway later this season, it will be in a production directed by Tony winner Sam Gold (“Fun Home”), with an original score by Philip Glass. She will be joined by Ruth Wilson (“The Affair”), Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland”), Jayne Houdyshell (“The Humans”) and John Douglas Thompson (“Carousel”). Jackson returned to Broadway last season in “Three Tall Women” after a 30-year absence. She recently played Lear in London in a different production.

Andrew Lloyd Webber wins Emmy; attains EGOT status

By winning an Emmy Award for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” on Sunday, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has secured EGOT status, having won one Emmy Award, four Grammy Awards, one Oscar and seven Tony Awards. In a statement regarding the Emmy win, Lloyd Webber recognized the contributions of Tim Rice (who wrote the lyrics of “Jesus Christ Superstar”) and Craig Zadan, co-producer of the television event, who recently passed away.

‘The Band’s Visit’ recoups production costs

It’s as if the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra has finally arrived in Petah Tikva — sort of. The producers of “The Band’s Visit” announced Monday that the Tony-winning musical has recouped its $8.75 million investment costs, officially making it a financial hit by traditional Broadway standards. “It has brought us all such joy to see audiences connect with this story of strangers finding common ground through small acts of kindness,” the producers said in a statement. Israeli actor Sasson Gabay (who appeared in the 2007 film upon which the musical is based) recently joined the cast.

Spotted …

Reba McEntire at “Aladdin” … Sharon Stone at “The Band’s Visit” … Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne at “Bernhardt/Hamlet.”