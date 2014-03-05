Taylor Swift files restraining order against man who claims to be her ‘husband”

The 33-year-old alleged stalker must stay away from her family, too

Maybe this is why Taylor Swift avoids being single.

The serial-dating singer, who finally seems to be taking some time for herself, filed a restraining order in Los Angeles Superior Court this week against a man who got a little too hopeful about her availability, reports say– in fact, he claims to be her husband.

Timothy Sweet, a 6-foot tall, 200-pound, 33-year-old Swift fanatic, according to E! News, must keep away from the star, her parents and her brother, both in person and via social media.

“If anyone in Taylor Swift’s family gets killed, it is not my fault,” is just one of the creepy statements Sweet posted online, according to his beloved.

The order is valid until March 25, and a hearing will then take place to decide if it should be extended.