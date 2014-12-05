Taylor Swift (maybe) kissed Karlie Kloss and (maybe) liked it

In a world where “boys only want love when it’s torture,” New York City Global Welcome Ambassador Taylor Swift has perhaps decided to expand her dating pool beyond men.

A photo from @kathyparkk posted on Twitter on Dec. 5. shows the “1989” singer probably, most likely kissing model Karlie Kloss at The 1975 concert at Terminal 5.

The images are pretty blurry but a tweet reads “exclusive taylor and karlie making out #confirmed” may mean this is in fact, #confirmed. @kathyparkk tweeted earlier in the night “TATSLOR SWIFT. IS ERE” so her journalistic credibility may not be up to par.

It may be in our “wildest dreams” but this gossip regarding boy-crazy Swaft may be hard to shake off.

Are Kloss and Swift more than BFF? The “How You Get the Girl” singer has yet to tell.

In August 2014, Gawker asked if the pair were more than friends, and a spokesperson for Kloss quickly shut down any speculation. However, a recent Instagram post of @taylorswift glancing adoringly at “best friend” @karliekloss on the Victoria’s Secret runway may suggest otherwise.

Welcome to New York indeed.