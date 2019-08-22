When doesn't Taylor Swift have something up her sleeve?

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer is bringing a pop-up merch shop to New York City this weekend in celebration of her "Lover" album release. Swift began teasing the shop, dubbed "The Lover Experience," on her social media pages Tuesday, and plans to release full details in a YouTube Live video Thursday at 5 p.m.

Swift's new clothing line with British designer Stella McCartney will be available for purchase at the shop, which is slated to remain open Friday through Sunday. A location has not yet been disclosed.

The Stella x Taylor Swift collection includes tees, sweatshirts, denim jackets, totes and more, all featuring pastel hues, airbrushed designs and tie-dye patterns. The line is available for browsing at store.taylorswift.com.

Swift, 29, isn't confirmed to make an appearance at the pop-up — yet.

The singer who's notorious for surprising her fans (look to her numerous wedding crashing performances) is in Manhattan ahead of the pop-up's opening for media appearances.

On Wednesday night, she had pizzas delivered to nearly 200 fans who camped out on Fifth Avenue to be first in line for her Thursday morning "Good Morning America" concert in Central Park.

".@taylorswift13’s team - and her dad Scott - brought pizza to the fans waiting in line for her to perform on @GMA tomorrow! #TaylorSwiftOnGMA," a tweet from the morning show's Twitter account said.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Swift's 18-track album "Lover" is set to drop on Friday.