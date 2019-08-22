Entertainment Taylor Swift merch pop-up coming to NYC in celebration of 'Lover' album release A Taylor Swift pop-up shop comes to New York City this weekend. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rich Fury By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated August 22, 2019 9:10 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email When doesn't Taylor Swift have something up her sleeve? The "You Need to Calm Down" singer is bringing a pop-up merch shop to New York City this weekend in celebration of her "Lover" album release. Swift began teasing the shop, dubbed "The Lover Experience," on her social media pages Tuesday, and plans to release full details in a YouTube Live video Thursday at 5 p.m. Swift's new clothing line with British designer Stella McCartney will be available for purchase at the shop, which is slated to remain open Friday through Sunday. A location has not yet been disclosed. The Stella x Taylor Swift collection includes tees, sweatshirts, denim jackets, totes and more, all featuring pastel hues, airbrushed designs and tie-dye patterns. The line is available for browsing at store.taylorswift.com. Swift, 29, isn't confirmed to make an appearance at the pop-up — yet. The singer who's notorious for surprising her fans (look to her numerous wedding crashing performances) is in Manhattan ahead of the pop-up's opening for media appearances. On Wednesday night, she had pizzas delivered to nearly 200 fans who camped out on Fifth Avenue to be first in line for her Thursday morning "Good Morning America" concert in Central Park. ".@taylorswift13’s team - and her dad Scott - brought pizza to the fans waiting in line for her to perform on @GMA tomorrow! #TaylorSwiftOnGMA," a tweet from the morning show's Twitter account said. Swift's 18-track album "Lover" is set to drop on Friday. By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.