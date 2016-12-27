Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet for Christmas

It was a “Love Story” for one 96-year-old World War II veteran when singer Taylor Swift surprised him at his family’s Christmas celebration in Missouri.

Cyrus Porter, one of Swift’s oldest fans, told local TV affiliate Ozarks First last week that he had been to multiple concerts, and that his love of the Grammy-winning artist has brought him closer to his 20 grandkids.

That led Swift to visit the family on Monday, hunkering down for a sing-along of her hit “Shake it Off.” She also posed for photos and looked at Porter’s memorabilia with him.

The music superstar arrived to see the family screaming in delight.

Robert Frye, one of Porter’s grandchildren, tweeted that the visit was a “Christmas miracle.”

“Taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks,” Frye tweeted. “Taylor Swift does it all. Awsome day for my Popo!!”

Caroline Fowler, another relative, tweeted several photos of the meeting, joking that “Taylor Swift crashing our family Christmas was just a dream right???”

Swift is famous for surprising fans. And in June, she surprised some fans at their wedding on Long Beach Island, NJ.